Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 23, 2023

10 Signs you are a nature lover 

You love walking on grass barefoot and feel the freshness

Sitting by the window and staring at the natural beauty comforts you

Clicking pictures of nature and keeping them in the phone is your thing

You love talking to people about nature for hours

You can roam outside while embracing the beauty of nature

You enjoy every weather and still has an inner child who loves different season

Watching documentaries based on nature or wildlife never bores you

Admiring the beauty of flowers and buds provides you inner peace

You love going on a trip to mountains or forest for freshness and calmness

Listening to chirping of birds relaxes you like nothing else

