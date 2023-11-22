Heading 3
10 Signs you are an ambivert
You like going to parties but don't want to stay till the end
You like keeping conversations short and avoid lengthy talks
Meeting with your friends depends on your mood
You can enjoy watching a movie alone or with friends, too
You find comfort in different friend circle and social groups
You avoid being the center of attraction while being a part of crowd
You like your company but doesn't mind hanging out with friends
You are have a control on expressing your emotions
Even after having a social life, you can sometimes prefer doing things alone
You neither remain silent nor shout loudly all the time
