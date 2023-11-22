Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 22, 2023

10 Signs you are an ambivert

You like going to parties but don't want to stay till the end

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

You like keeping conversations short and avoid lengthy talks

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

Meeting with your friends depends on your mood

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

You can enjoy watching a movie alone or with friends, too

#4 

Image Source: Pexels 

You find comfort in different friend circle and social groups

#5 

Image Source: Pexels 

You avoid being the center of attraction while being a part of crowd

#6 

Image Source: Pexels 

You like your company but doesn't mind hanging out with friends

#7

Image Source: Pexels

You are have a control on expressing your emotions

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

Even after having a social life, you can sometimes prefer doing things alone

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

You neither remain silent nor shout loudly all the time

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

