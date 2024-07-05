Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

july 05, 2024

10 signs you are emotionally dysregulated

You have a hard time focusing on the task in front of you

#1

Image Source: Freepik

You're always running late and are frazzled

#2

Image Source: Freepik

You are always clenching your jaw or glutes, your shoulders are unknowingly tense

#3

Image Source: Freepik

You have temper tantrums easily

#4

Image Source: Freepik

You're tired but don't sleep well

#5

Image Source: Freepik

You have mood swings

Image Source: Freepik

#6

You make impulsive decisions while buying things and in relationships

#7

Image Source: Freepik

You are mean to yourself

#8

Image Source: Freepik

Small changes in your plans or routine completely throw you off into a spiral

#9

Image Source: Freepik

You hold grudges or ruminate on past negative experiences

#10

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here