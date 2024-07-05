Heading 3
Jiya Surana
july 05, 2024
10 signs you are emotionally dysregulated
You have a hard time focusing on the task in front of you
#1
You're always running late and are frazzled
#2
You are always clenching your jaw or glutes, your shoulders are unknowingly tense
#3
You have temper tantrums easily
#4
You're tired but don't sleep well
#5
You have mood swings
#6
You make impulsive decisions while buying things and in relationships
#7
You are mean to yourself
#8
Small changes in your plans or routine completely throw you off into a spiral
#9
You hold grudges or ruminate on past negative experiences
#10
