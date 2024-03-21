Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 21, 2024

10 signs you are emotionally weak 

If you worry about every little thing happening around you and get affected, you might be emotionally weak 

You Worry A Lot

Image Source: Pexels

Expressing your emotions in a balanced way is healthy, but the vice-versa is a sign of being emotionally weak 

Inability To Control Emotions

Image Source: Pexels

Individuals who are unaware of their own strengths lack positivity 

Lack Of Self-Awareness

Image Source: Pexels

You are emotionally not strong if you make excuses regarding your failures 

Making Excuse

Image Source: Pexels

If you always feel pity for yourself regarding most of the life aspects, then you are emotionally not strong 

Image Source: Pexels

Self-Pitying

Coming up with things to get others' attention is one of the common signs of being emotionally weak

Seeking Attention

Image Source: Pexels

Sometimes, it becomes necessary to face the confronting situations with confidence; if you are afraid of doing so, you might be emotionally weak 

Afraid Of Confrontation

Image Source: Pexels

The build-up of negative feelings like worries, frustration, anger, and sadness can later lead to aanxiety, aggression, or depression

Piling Up Deeper Feelings

Image Source: Pexels

Vulnerability

Image Source: Pexels

Emotionally weak individuals are very vulnerable in nature. They may start crying or yelling at little happenings 

Having a feeling of over-possessiveness about any relationship or person is a sign of an emotionally weak individual

Over Possessiveness

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here