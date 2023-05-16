MAY 16, 2023
10 Signs You Are Getting Gaslighted
Image : Pexels
You start questioning your own memories and perceptions of reality
Disbelief in your own perceptions
You begin to doubt your own judgement and decision-making abilities
Image : Pexels
Constantly second-guessing yourself
You may experience a sense of confusion or feeling of being overwhelmed by your partner's behaviors
Image : Pexels
Feeling confused and overwhelmed
Image : Pexels
Isolation from friends and family
The gaslighter may try to isolate you from friends and family or discredit them in your eyes
You start to make excuses for your partner's behavior and blame yourself for their actions
Image : Pexels
Making excuses for the gaslighter's behavior
You may begin to feel emotionally numb or detached from your own feelings
Image : Pexels
Emotional numbness
You may find yourself constantly apologizing, even when you've done nothing wrong
Image : Pexels
Apologizing frequently
You may feel like you are losing your mind or going crazy due to the constant gaslighting
Image : Pexels
Feeling like you are going crazy
You may try to deny or avoid your partner's gaslighting behaviors
Image : Pexels
Denial and avoidance
Gaslighting can have a profound impact on your self-worth and self-esteem, leading to feelings of worthlessness and inadequacy
Image : Pexels
Loss of self-worth and self-esteem
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.