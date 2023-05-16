MAY 16, 2023

Heading 3

10 Signs You Are Getting Gaslighted 

You start questioning your own memories and perceptions of reality

Disbelief in your own perceptions

You begin to doubt your own judgement and decision-making abilities

Constantly second-guessing yourself

You may experience a sense of confusion or feeling of being overwhelmed by your partner's behaviors

Feeling confused and overwhelmed

Isolation from friends and family

The gaslighter may try to isolate you from friends and family or discredit them in your eyes

You start to make excuses for your partner's behavior and blame yourself for their actions

Making excuses for the gaslighter's behavior

You may begin to feel emotionally numb or detached from your own feelings

Emotional numbness

You may find yourself constantly apologizing, even when you've done nothing wrong

Apologizing frequently

You may feel like you are losing your mind or going crazy due to the constant gaslighting

Feeling like you are going crazy

You may try to deny or avoid your partner's gaslighting behaviors

Denial and avoidance

Gaslighting can have a profound impact on your self-worth and self-esteem, leading to feelings of worthlessness and inadequacy

Loss of self-worth and self-esteem

