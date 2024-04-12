Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 12, 2024
10 Signs You Are His First Priority
He isn't the one causing them. He's the one holding you close and calming you down. He always does whatever it takes to see you smile again
He wipes your tears
Image Source: Freepik
He introduces you to his friends, his parents, and his coworkers. He brags about you every chance he gets. He wants the world to know that you're his
He shows you off
Image Source: Freepik
If your car breaks down, he'll drive miles to pick you up. If you're crying in your bedroom, he'll be there for you. Whenever you need him, he's be one call away
He'll go out of his way for you
Image Source: Freepik
Whenever he has a life-changing choice to make, he has a discussion with you about it, because you both form a team
He makes decisions with you
Image Source: Freepik
He never leaves you waiting. If he says he's going to meet you for dinner, he will show up on time, and even pick you up
Image Source: Freepik
He shows up on time
He admits that he misses you and he acts on it. He clears his schedule so he can spend as much time with you as possible
He makes time to see you
Image Source: Freepik
They consider your needs and preferences when making decisions, whether it's about plans for the weekend or more significant life choices
There is consideration
Image Source: Freepik
They make an effort to stay in touch regularly, whether through calls, texts, or in-person meetings
Consistent Communication
Image Source: Freepik
He sacrifices for you
Image Source: Freepik
They are willing to make sacrifices for your well-being and happiness, showing that your needs are important to them
They express pride in your accomplishments and are genuinely happy to see you succeed and grow as an individual
He is proud of you
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.