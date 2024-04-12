Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 12, 2024

10 Signs You Are His First Priority

He isn't the one causing them. He's the one holding you close and calming you down. He always does whatever it takes to see you smile again

He wipes your tears

Image Source: Freepik

He introduces you to his friends, his parents, and his coworkers. He brags about you every chance he gets. He wants the world to know that you're his

He shows you off

Image Source: Freepik

If your car breaks down, he'll drive miles to pick you up. If you're crying in your bedroom, he'll be there for you. Whenever you need him, he's be one call away

He'll go out of his way for you

Image Source: Freepik

Whenever he has a life-changing choice to make, he has a discussion with you about it, because you both form a team

He makes decisions with you

Image Source: Freepik

He never leaves you waiting. If he says he's going to meet you for dinner, he will show up on time, and even pick you up

Image Source: Freepik

He shows up on time

He admits that he misses you and he acts on it. He clears his schedule so he can spend as much time with you as possible

He makes time to see you

Image Source: Freepik

They consider your needs and preferences when making decisions, whether it's about plans for the weekend or more significant life choices

There is consideration

Image Source: Freepik

They make an effort to stay in touch regularly, whether through calls, texts, or in-person meetings

Consistent Communication

Image Source: Freepik

He sacrifices for you

Image Source: Freepik

They are willing to make sacrifices for your well-being and happiness, showing that your needs are important to them

They express pride in your accomplishments and are genuinely happy to see you succeed and grow as an individual

He is proud of you

Image Source: Freepik

