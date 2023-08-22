Heading 3

10 Signs you are in love 



Do you find yourself constantly thinking about the person? Imagining them or hearing their voice? You might be in love

Ponder 

Is that person your number one priority? If yes, then love has captured your heart 



Priority 

If you feel that you are attracted to the person at a deeper level, love has knocked at the door of your life 



Attraction

If you wish to cast a good impression on the person and make them happy, it is a sign 



Happy 

Comfort 



Feeling comfortable and safe in a relationship can be liberating! If they make you feel these, you are in love 



Quality Time 

If you look forward to spending quality time with them alone, you have developed feeling for them 

It is natural to share things with your friends! If you unknowingly mention them in almost every conversation with your friends, you should evaluate your feelings 

 Friends 



If you are attracted to someone, your feelings might fade over time! But if your feelings remain intact, you are in love 

Feelings 



Jealous 



Jealousy is part of every relationship. If you feel jealous when the person is spending time with someone else, you have entered the love realm 



If you see them in your future or you can imagine growing old with them, they are more than just a friend 

Future 

