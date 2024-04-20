Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 20, 2024
10 Signs You Are Self Confident
You keep promises you make to yourself daily
#1
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
You take action despite the self-doubt
#2
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
You surround yourself with supportive, uplifting people
#3
Image: Rachana Mistry Instagram
You take on challenges - each win boosts your confidence and each loss teaches you resilience
#4
Image: Ashi Singh Instagram
You are kind to yourself when things don't go as planned
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
#5
You embrace learning new things
#6
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
You focus on yourself instead of comparing with others
#7
Image: Isha Malviya Instagram
#8
Image: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Instagram
You believe you deserve to take up space
#9
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
You pat yourself on the back for every little victory
#10
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
You figure out what you're good at/what you love doing
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.