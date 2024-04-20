Heading 3

APRIL 20, 2024

10 Signs You Are Self Confident

You keep promises you make to yourself daily

#1

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram 

You take action despite the self-doubt

#2

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

You surround yourself with supportive, uplifting people

#3

Image: Rachana Mistry Instagram 

You take on challenges - each win boosts your confidence and each loss teaches you resilience

#4

Image: Ashi Singh Instagram 

You are kind to yourself when things don't go as planned

Image: Hina Khan Instagram 

#5

You embrace learning new things

#6

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram 

You focus on yourself instead of comparing with others

#7

Image: Isha Malviya Instagram 

#8

Image: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Instagram 

You believe you deserve to take up space

#9

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram 

You pat yourself on the back for every little victory

#10

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram 

You figure out what you're good at/what you love doing

