Jiya Surana
lifestyle
april 06, 2024
10 Signs you are super hot
Meeting another person's gaze can be a sign of attraction, especially if that eye contact is intense and prolonged
People make eye contact with you
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Confidence is super hot, whether or not you believe that and whether or not you have realized that yet
You're confident
Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
Maybe you get checked out a lot in the street, or people double-take when they walk past you in a bar
People check you out
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
People will start a conversation about anything to talk to you
Random conversations
Image: Medha Shankr Instagram
If you have a killer sense of style and you're slaying those outfits, you're definitely hot stuff
Style flair
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
A person's behavior seems strange, which may be the case because they find you attractive
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Change in behavior
Having that charm that draws people in is a sign of your hotness
Charming personality
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
Those lingering looks and smiles from others are clear signs of your appeal
Admiring glances
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
People would often think that you're joking when you tell them that there is something you don't like about yourself
People are surprised by your insecurities
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
Image: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
When people genuinely compliment you, it's a sign of your undeniable appeal
Heartfelt compliments
