mAY 20, 2023
10 Signs You Have A Controlling Woman
Image : Pexels
A controlling woman simply cannot go without constantly checking up on you, no matter the time of day or night
She keeps tabs on you at all times
She seeks access to your social media passwords and any other aspect of your life she deems necessary to have a say in
She’ll insist you share your password
Image : Pexels
Image : Pexels
Her curious mind makes her go to great lengths to gather intel, whether it's snooping on your phone or interrogating mutual acquaintances with pinpoint precision
She constantly goes through your belongings
Image : Pexels
She may even discourage you from spending time with your family, especially if she senses any distrust from them towards her
She tries to keep you away from others
Image : Pexels
Her constant demand for your time isn't born out of love but jealousy. She fears losing you to someone who may seem more appealing
She wants your attention all the time
Image : Pexels
This is one of the early signs your girlfriend is controlling you
She’s quick to criticize you
Image : Pexels
She’ll want to take the lead in the place where you both live. The location, amenities, and decor must meet her approval, without a doubt
She wants to be in charge of everything
Image : Pexels
One way she exerts control is by using sex as a reward. She may withhold physical affection until you comply with her demands or agree to her terms
She uses intimacy to fulfill her demands
Image : Pexels
Her childhood taught her that love and kindness had to be earned since she had to work for the attention and basic kindness of her parents and makes you do the same
She makes you work to get good treatment
Image : Pexels
Her default tactic to achieve her desires is to resort to threats and ultimatums
She uses threats to have her way
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.