Arpita Sarkar

Relationship

mAY 20, 2023

10 Signs You Have A Controlling Woman

A controlling woman simply cannot go without constantly checking up on you, no matter the time of day or night

She keeps tabs on you at all times

She seeks access to your social media passwords and any other aspect of your life she deems necessary to have a say in

She’ll insist you share your password

Her curious mind makes her go to great lengths to gather intel, whether it's snooping on your phone or interrogating mutual acquaintances with pinpoint precision

She constantly goes through your belongings 

She may even discourage you from spending time with your family, especially if she senses any distrust from them towards her

She tries to keep you away from others

Her constant demand for your time isn't born out of love but jealousy. She fears losing you to someone who may seem more appealing

She wants your attention all the time 

This is one of the early signs your girlfriend is controlling you

She’s quick to criticize you

She’ll want to take the lead in the place where you both live. The location, amenities, and decor must meet her approval, without a doubt

She wants to be in charge of everything

One way she exerts control is by using sex as a reward. She may withhold physical affection until you comply with her demands or agree to her terms

She uses intimacy to fulfill her demands

Her childhood taught her that love and kindness had to be earned since she had to work for the attention and basic kindness of her parents and makes you do the same

She makes you work to get good treatment

Her default tactic to achieve her desires is to resort to threats and ultimatums

She uses threats to have her way

