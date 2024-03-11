Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 11, 2024

10 Signs you have a toxic teacher

They don't want to listen to your side of the story

#1

Image Source: pexels

They become the reason for your anxiety

#2

Image Source: pexels

You start hating the subject because of the teacher

#3

Image Source: pexels

They question your parent's upbringing

#4

Image Source: pexels

They discriminate you because of your background or identity

Image Source: pexels

#5

They humiliate you in front of everyone

#6

Image Source: pexels

They blame you for anything that happens in class

#7

Image Source: pexels

They use personal comments against you

#8

Image Source: pexels

#9

Image Source: pexels

They may have a negative attitude that affects the classroom atmosphere and your learning experience

They demotivate you

 #10

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here