Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 11, 2024
10 Signs you have a toxic teacher
They don't want to listen to your side of the story
#1
They become the reason for your anxiety
#2
You start hating the subject because of the teacher
#3
They question your parent's upbringing
#4
They discriminate you because of your background or identity
#5
They humiliate you in front of everyone
#6
They blame you for anything that happens in class
#7
They use personal comments against you
#8
#9
They may have a negative attitude that affects the classroom atmosphere and your learning experience
They demotivate you
#10
