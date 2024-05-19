Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

may 19, 2024

10 Signs You Have Anxious Attachment

Your mood is easily affected by or dependent on your relationship

#1

You over analyze conversations and interactions

#2

You find yourself frequently jealous or paranoid

#3

You seek constant reassurance or validation from your partner

#4

You are consumed by worry or a deep fear of rejection

#5

You often assume the worst or “catastrophize”

#6

You don't enjoy being alone

#7

You don't have a strong sense of self outside of your relationship

#8

You have difficulty setting and respecting boundaries

#9

You tend to people please to gain approval from your partner

#10

