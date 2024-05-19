Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 19, 2024
10 Signs You Have Anxious Attachment
Your mood is easily affected by or dependent on your relationship
#1
You over analyze conversations and interactions
#2
You find yourself frequently jealous or paranoid
#3
You seek constant reassurance or validation from your partner
#4
You are consumed by worry or a deep fear of rejection
#5
You often assume the worst or “catastrophize”
#6
You don't enjoy being alone
#7
You don't have a strong sense of self outside of your relationship
#8
You have difficulty setting and respecting boundaries
#9
You tend to people please to gain approval from your partner
#10
