Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 07, 2024
10 signs you have caught feelings
Your heart skips a beat when they like or comment on your social media posts
#1
Image: shutterstock
You find excuses to hang out with them or be around them more often
#2
Image: shutterstock
You feel a rush of happiness whenever they remember small details about you
#3
Image: shutterstock
You find yourself analyzing their social media posts for clues about their feelings or interests
#4
Image: shutterstock
You start using their favorite emojis or slang in your texts and conversations
Image: shutterstock
#5
You feel a sense of warmth and comfort when you're around them, like you're finally at home
#6
Image: shutterstock
You get a little nervous or tongue-tied when they're around, even though you're usually outgoing
#7
Image: shutterstock
You can't help but smile whenever their name pops up on your screen
#8
Image: shutterstock
#9
Image: shutterstock
You start listening to songs they recommend on repeat
You find yourself wanting to share your life with them
#10
Image: shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.