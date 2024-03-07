Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 07, 2024

10 signs you have caught feelings

Your heart skips a beat when they like or comment on your social media posts

#1

You find excuses to hang out with them or be around them more often

#2

You feel a rush of happiness whenever they remember small details about you

#3

You find yourself analyzing their social media posts for clues about their feelings or interests

#4

You start using their favorite emojis or slang in your texts and conversations

#5

You feel a sense of warmth and comfort when you're around them, like you're finally at home

#6

You get a little nervous or tongue-tied when they're around, even though you're usually outgoing

#7

You can't help but smile whenever their name pops up on your screen

#8

#9

You start listening to songs they recommend on repeat

You find yourself wanting to share your life with them

 #10

