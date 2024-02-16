Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
10 signs you have fake friends
They never check in on you, while you regularly check in on them
#1
They never really compliment you, and they get uncomfortable with you getting praise or attention
#2
They never post stuff with you on their social media but regularly post stuff with others
#3
They pressure you to join them in their bad habits like smoking, drinking or illegal substances
#4
You feel like you're never saying the right things when you're with them and feel worried about offending them
#5
They're almost always canceling on you without ever offering a proper and honest explanation
#6
They don't ask you about yourself, your life, your problems, your family, your interests
#7
They are constantly making jokes at your expense
#8
#9
They don't include you in any of their major life events
When you have a personal crisis, they quietly fade away
#10
