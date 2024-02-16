Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

10 signs you have fake friends

They never check in on you, while you regularly check in on them

#1

Image Source: pexels

They never really compliment you, and they get uncomfortable with you getting praise or attention

#2

Image Source: pexels

They never post stuff with you on their social media but regularly post stuff with others

#3

Image Source: pexels

They pressure you to join them in their bad habits like smoking, drinking or illegal substances

#4

Image Source: pexels

You feel like you're never saying the right things when you're with them and feel worried about offending them

Image Source: pexels

#5

They're almost always canceling on you without ever offering a proper and honest explanation

#6

Image Source: pexels

They don't ask you about yourself, your life, your problems, your family, your interests

#7

Image Source: pexels

They are constantly making jokes at your expense

#8

Image Source: pexels

#9

Image Source: pexels

They don't include you in any of their major life events

When you have a personal crisis, they quietly fade away

#10

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here