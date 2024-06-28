Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

 Lifestyle

june 28, 2024

10 signs you have fake friends

They're only around when things are good for them. Need help moving? They're busy

Fair-weather friend

Conversations are all about them. They might not even ask how you're doing, or they might change the subject as soon as you start talking about yourself

Selfish talker

They cancel plans often, sometimes with lame excuses. You can't rely on them to show up or follow through

Flaky friend

They love spreading rumors or talking bad about other people. You can't trust them to keep your secrets safe

Gossip monger

They might say something nice, but it comes with a sting

Backhanded compliments

They get threatened by your successes. Instead of being happy for you, they might try to downplay your achievements

Jealousy machine

They always seem to be in some kind of trouble. Being friends with them feels more draining than exciting

Drama magnet

They never take responsibility for their mistakes. They'll always find a way to turn things around and make it your fault

Blame game player

They constantly let you down by not following through on what they say they'll do

Broken promises

Feeling drained

After spending time with them, you feel worse instead of better. A real friend should lift you up, not bring you down

