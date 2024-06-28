Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
june 28, 2024
10 signs you have fake friends
They're only around when things are good for them. Need help moving? They're busy
Fair-weather friend
Image Source: Freepik
Conversations are all about them. They might not even ask how you're doing, or they might change the subject as soon as you start talking about yourself
Selfish talker
Image Source: Freepik
They cancel plans often, sometimes with lame excuses. You can't rely on them to show up or follow through
Flaky friend
Image Source: Freepik
They love spreading rumors or talking bad about other people. You can't trust them to keep your secrets safe
Gossip monger
Image Source: Freepik
They might say something nice, but it comes with a sting
Backhanded compliments
Image Source: Freepik
They get threatened by your successes. Instead of being happy for you, they might try to downplay your achievements
Image Source: Freepik
Jealousy machine
They always seem to be in some kind of trouble. Being friends with them feels more draining than exciting
Drama magnet
Image Source: Freepik
They never take responsibility for their mistakes. They'll always find a way to turn things around and make it your fault
Blame game player
Image Source: Freepik
They constantly let you down by not following through on what they say they'll do
Broken promises
Image Source: Freepik
Feeling drained
Image Source: Freepik
After spending time with them, you feel worse instead of better. A real friend should lift you up, not bring you down
