Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 08, 2024
10 signs you need a break
You're constantly refreshing your social media feeds, but it's not bringing you joy like it used to
#1
Your studies or assignments are taking up all your time and energy, leaving little room for relaxation or self-care
#2
You're feeling disconnected from your passions or hobbies because you're always busy with other commitments
#3
You're struggling to find a balance between socializing, studying, and taking care of yourself
#4
You're saying yes to every plan, even when you're exhausted
#5
Increased irritability or mood swings may suggest that you're emotionally drained and could benefit from a break to reset
#6
You're comparing yourself to others online makes you feel down about yourself
#7
Decreased motivation or productivity may signal burnout and the need for a break to regain your energy and focus
#8
#9
Feeling overwhelmed or anxious regularly could be a sign that you need to step back and take a break to regain perspective
Remember, taking a break isn't a sign of weakness, it's a smart move toward self-care and personal growth
#10
