Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 08, 2024

10 signs you need a break

You're constantly refreshing your social media feeds, but it's not bringing you joy like it used to

#1

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

Your studies or assignments are taking up all your time and energy, leaving little room for relaxation or self-care

#2

Image Aamna Sharif Instagram

You're feeling disconnected from your passions or hobbies because you're always busy with other commitments

#3

Image Helly Shah Instagram

You're struggling to find a balance between socializing, studying, and taking care of yourself

#4

Image Ashi Singh Instagram

You're saying yes to every plan, even when you're exhausted

Image Rakul Preet's Instagram

#5

Increased irritability or mood swings may suggest that you're emotionally drained and could benefit from a break to reset

#6

Image: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

You're comparing yourself to others online makes you feel down about yourself

#7

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Decreased motivation or productivity may signal burnout and the need for a break to regain your energy and focus

#8

Image: Daisy Shah Instagram

#9

Image: Munmun Dutta Instagram

Feeling overwhelmed or anxious regularly could be a sign that you need to step back and take a break to regain perspective

Remember, taking a break isn't a sign of weakness, it's a smart move toward self-care and personal growth

#10

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

