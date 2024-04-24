Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

APRIL 24, 2024

10 Signs You Overlove Him

Standing on your head to make him happy

#1

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram 

Looking up to him and looking down on yourself

#2

Image: Alanna Panday Instagram 

Abandoning your friends to spend every waking minute with him

#3

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram 

Your goals don't matter as much as his

#4

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram 

You’re constantly wheedling him

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

#5

You give up things that are important to you just to make him happy

#6

Image: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram 

You find yourself always checking on him, his whereabouts, and what he's doing

#7

Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram 

#8

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram 

You try to see things from his perspective and empathize with his feelings

#9

Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram 

You face challenges together, growing stronger as a couple through tough times

#10

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

He gets everything, you get nothing

