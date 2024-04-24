Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 24, 2024
10 Signs You Overlove Him
Standing on your head to make him happy
#1
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Looking up to him and looking down on yourself
#2
Image: Alanna Panday Instagram
Abandoning your friends to spend every waking minute with him
#3
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Your goals don't matter as much as his
#4
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
You’re constantly wheedling him
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
#5
You give up things that are important to you just to make him happy
#6
Image: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram
You find yourself always checking on him, his whereabouts, and what he's doing
#7
Image: Bhavana Pandey Instagram
#8
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
You try to see things from his perspective and empathize with his feelings
#9
Image: Neelam Kothari Instagram
You face challenges together, growing stronger as a couple through tough times
#10
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
He gets everything, you get nothing
