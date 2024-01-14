Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

January 14, 2024

10 signs your boss likes you 

Extended eye contact is a powerful non-verbal signal. When someone is interested in you, they tend to hold the gaze a bit longer than usual

Extended Eye Contact

Frequent compliments, whether related to your work performance or appearance, can indicate admiration beyond professional boundaries

Compliments 

When your boss starts sharing personal stories or experiences from their life, it's a sign that they're comfortable letting you into their world

Sharing Personal Stories

When your boss engages in playful teasing with you, it suggests that they want to establish a more relaxed and friendly relationship

Playful Teasing

If they actively offer emotional support during challenging times or celebrate your successes with genuine enthusiasm, it's a sign that they care about your well-being on a personal level

 Emotional Support

If your boss is protective of their connection with you and displays jealousy, they might have deeper emotions beyond a professional relationship

Jealousy Factor

If they tease you playfully, compliment your appearances very often, and are involved in subtle flirting with you, it might be a sign of the same 

Subtle Flirting 

Receiving emails or texts from your boss during non-working hours can signal that they're thinking about you outside of work

Late-Night Messages

 Special Attention

If your boss gives you special attention and listens to you attentively, it might be a sign 

If your boss goes out of their way to protect your interests or shield you from unnecessary stress, it strongly indicates a caring attitude

 Acts Protective 

