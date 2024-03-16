Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 16, 2024

10 Signs Your Breakup Is Temporary

They still stalk your social media

#1

Still having strong emotional connections

#2

They still talk about you to their friends

#3

Both of you are still in touch and they respond quickly to your calls and texts

#4

You've been through a temporary breakup before

#5

You hear from mutual friends that your ex is asking about you

#6

Discussing the possibility of getting back together

#7

Lingering feelings or unresolved issues between you two

#8

#9

You haven't moved on and neither of you has actively dated or shown interest in others

You both still get jealous

#10

