 Arpita Sarkar 

Relationship

APRIL 24, 2023

10 Signs Your Colleague Likes You

If your coworker makes an effort to talk to you, even on subjects unrelated to work, it may be an indication that they want to get to know you better personally

They make an effort to talk to you

If your colleague constantly asks you questions about your hobbies, interests, or personal life, it could signal their desire to know you on a deeper level

They ask questions outside of work topics 

If your colleague willingly takes on additional tasks or responsibilities to help you out or lighten your workload, it could be a clear indication that they're making an effort to impress you

They offer to help with work constantly

If your colleague makes an effort to work with you or requests to be on the same team for projects or assignments consistently, it could be a sign that they enjoy your company and value your collaboration

They prefer being on your team 

If a colleague finds ways to be free when you're around, it could suggest that they want to get to know you more and value your time

They reschedule everything to make time for you

If your colleague constantly praises and compliments your work, accomplishments, and achievements, it could indicate that they are invested in your success

They’re your biggest cheerleader 

If your colleague frequently seeks your input or advice with work-related matters or otherwise, it could be a sign that they value your opinion and expertise

They often ask for your advice 

If your colleague diverts from work topics often and shows interest in your personal life and knowing you outside of work, it's usually one of the tell-tale signs of someone being attracted to you

They show concern in your personal life 

If your co-workers tease you two together or crack jokes about the two of you, it's often a sign that they can feel the chemistry or simply see through the moves the other person is making

Your colleagues feel it 

If your colleague expresses a desire to hang out or connect outside of work, it is usually a clear indicator of their interest in you

They want to connect outside of work 

