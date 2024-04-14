Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 14, 2024
10 Signs Your Connection Is Real
Even though your relationship has occasional ups and downs, you are overall grateful for meeting this person and you feel that they are an immense contribution to your life
You are thankful for meeting them
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
Sometimes healing will mean that you can show each other the right direction in life, sometimes you will offer each other so much love and understanding that this in itself will bring healing
You heal each other
Image: Smriti Khanna Instagram
When you talk about your future, you find it natural to include them as well, because you do feel that they are meant to be a part of your life
You naturally include them in your plans for the future
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
When you share a soul connection with someone, you can feel their emotions as if they were your own
You feel their emotions
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
When you share your life story with your soul connection partner, you realize how much you have in common
Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram
You have similar life stories
Whatever happens, you know that this person will always have your back and you can talk to them about anything, because you will receive acceptance and understanding
You feel emotionally safe around them
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Feeling a sense of belonging, comfort, and understanding when with the other person can be a strong indicator of a genuine connection
Feeling of Belonging
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Both parties in the connection show respect for each other's thoughts, feelings, and boundaries
Mutual Respect
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Positive Influence
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
A real connection often involves bringing out the best in each other, motivating personal growth, and encouraging each other's goals and aspirations
Overcoming challenges together and growing stronger as a result can indicate a real and enduring connection
Resilience
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
