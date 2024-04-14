Heading 3

10 Signs Your Connection Is Real

Even though your relationship has occasional ups and downs, you are overall grateful for meeting this person and you feel that they are an immense contribution to your life

You are thankful for meeting them

Sometimes healing will mean that you can show each other the right direction in life, sometimes you will offer each other so much love and understanding that this in itself will bring healing

You heal each other

When you talk about your future, you find it natural to include them as well, because you do feel that they are meant to be a part of your life

You naturally include them in your plans for the future

When you share a soul connection with someone, you can feel their emotions as if they were your own

You feel their emotions

When you share your life story with your soul connection partner, you realize how much you have in common

You have similar life stories

Whatever happens, you know that this person will always have your back and you can talk to them about anything, because you will receive acceptance and understanding

You feel emotionally safe around them

Feeling a sense of belonging, comfort, and understanding when with the other person can be a strong indicator of a genuine connection

Feeling of Belonging

Both parties in the connection show respect for each other's thoughts, feelings, and boundaries

Mutual Respect

Positive Influence

A real connection often involves bringing out the best in each other, motivating personal growth, and encouraging each other's goals and aspirations

Overcoming challenges together and growing stronger as a result can indicate a real and enduring connection

Resilience

