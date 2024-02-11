Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

10 signs your crush doesn't like you

They Rarely Initiate Conversations with you 

#1

They Actively Avoid Spending Time with You

#2

They Don't Show Signs of Returning Your Gestures

#3

They avoid physical touch or closeness with you 

#4

They Show Little Curiosity In Your Personal Life

#5

They date someone else 

#6

They don't get jealous if you are dating someone 

#7

They consider you a friend 

#8

They don't make long eye contact with you 

#9

They don't flirt with you and treats you like a normal friend 

#10

