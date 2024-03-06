Heading 3

Jiya Surana

March 06, 2024

10 signs your energy needs a cleanse

You feel irritated & tired no matter how healthy you eat or how much you sleep

You feel blocked from gaining momentum with your goals & desires

You are more forgetful & clumsier than usual

You feel tension in your body that you can't seem to get rid of

You are struggling to find clarity and motivation

You have been craving more alone time than usual

You haven't been sleeping well, or you're experiencing insomnia

You're having a hard time connecting to your intuition & higher self

Having difficulty letting go of negative emotions or past experiences

Experiencing recurring patterns of negativity or conflict

