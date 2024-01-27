Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
JANUARY 27, 2024
10 Signs Your Ex Is Testing You
When your ex tries to contact you in a cryptic manner, they are likely trying to see how you will react and how invested you still are emotionally
They Contact You Mysteriously
Image: Pexels
They may intentionally initiate conversations, like your posts, or even send subtle messages to see your reaction
They Stalk You on Social Media
Image: Pexels
Your Ex might casually discuss their new romantic interests or brag about their active social life. They want to know if you still feel envious of them or moved on
They Act as a Jealous Jester
Image: Pexels
If your ex wants to get intimate with you, it could be a sign that they are primarily interested in a physical relationship rather than testing you emotionally
They Want to Get Intimate with You
Image: Pexels
If your ex deliberately brings up past memories and incidents and emotionally provokes you, it can be considered a sign that they are testing you
They Emotionally Provoke You
Image: Pexels
By subjecting you to a loyalty test, your ex aims to evaluate your trustworthiness and determine if you are still devoted to them
They Perform a Loyalty Test
Image: Pexels
It is a way for your ex to assess your limits and determine if you are willing to compromise or adhere to her desires
They Test Your Boundaries
Image: Pexels
By doing this, your ex is seeking information about your activities and interactions. It's a way for them to stay connected or gather insights into your post-breakup life
They Keep Appearing Wherever You Turn
Image: Pexels
Ignoring you can be a way for your ex to assert power and control in the post-breakup dynamic
They Ignore You Intentionally
Image: Pexels
By initiating contact out of the blue, your ex creates a sense of unpredictability and uncertainty to see your response and interest in them
They Reach Out to You Occasionally
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.