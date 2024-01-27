Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle

JANUARY 27, 2024

10 Signs Your Ex Is Testing You

When your ex tries to contact you in a cryptic manner, they are likely trying to see how you will react and how invested you still are emotionally

They Contact You Mysteriously

Image: Pexels

They may intentionally initiate conversations, like your posts, or even send subtle messages to see your reaction 

They Stalk You on Social Media

Image: Pexels

Your Ex might casually discuss their new romantic interests or brag about their active social life. They want to know if you still feel envious of them or moved on 

They Act as a Jealous Jester

Image: Pexels

If your ex wants to get intimate with you, it could be a sign that they are primarily interested in a physical relationship rather than testing you emotionally

They Want to Get Intimate with You

Image: Pexels

If your ex deliberately brings up past memories and incidents and emotionally provokes you, it can be considered a sign that they are testing you

They Emotionally Provoke You

Image: Pexels

By subjecting you to a loyalty test, your ex aims to evaluate your trustworthiness and determine if you are still devoted to them

They Perform a Loyalty Test

Image: Pexels

It is a way for your ex to assess your limits and determine if you are willing to compromise or adhere to her desires

They Test Your Boundaries

Image: Pexels

By doing this, your ex is seeking information about your activities and interactions. It's a way for them to stay connected or gather insights into your post-breakup life 

They Keep Appearing Wherever You Turn

Image: Pexels

Ignoring you can be a way for your ex to assert power and control in the post-breakup dynamic

 They Ignore You Intentionally 

Image: Pexels

By initiating contact out of the blue, your ex creates a sense of unpredictability and uncertainty to see your response and interest in them

They Reach Out to You Occasionally

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here