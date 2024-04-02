Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
april 02, 2024
10 Signs your Partner is selfish
If your partner never urges to compromise on anything and always puts his desire on priority then it's a clear sign
Non-Compromising
If he doesn't care about your feelings and doesn't put any effort to make things work then it can be a sign of his selfishness
No efforts to fix things that makes you upset
If doesn't consider you and your choices while making any plans of going out then it's a clear sign
Making Plans without Considering you
If he always gives you excuses about being too busy and couldn't make time for you and then enjoying a movie or chilling with friends, it's a big sign of his selfishness
Always making excuses
They may expect attention and care from you and don't bother to return the same. This one-sided approach is a sign of being selfish
Lack of reciprocation
They always talk about themselves and prioritize ‘me time’ rather ‘we time’
Self-Centered Conversation
If your partner take all decision by own without even considering your needs, it's a clear red flag
Took all decision alone
If your partner lacks empathy to understand you then it's a major sign
Lack of empathy
If they treat themselves like they never make any mistake and are always right then it's a major sign
They think they are always right
Selfish lovers often become controlling in relationship and always want you to beg in every small argument
They Are Controlling
