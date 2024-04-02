Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

april 02, 2024

10 Signs your Partner is selfish 

If your partner never urges to compromise on anything and always puts his desire on priority then it's a clear sign 

Non-Compromising

Image Source: Pexels

If he doesn't care about your feelings and doesn't put any effort to make things work then it can be a sign of his selfishness 

No efforts to fix things that makes you upset 

Image Source: Pexels

If doesn't consider you and your choices while making any plans of going out then it's a clear sign 

Making Plans without Considering you 

Image Source: Pexels

If he always gives you excuses about being too busy and couldn't make time for you and then enjoying a movie or chilling with friends, it's a big sign of his selfishness 

Always making excuses

Image Source: Pexels

They may expect attention and care from you and don't bother to return the same. This one-sided approach is a sign of being selfish

Lack of reciprocation

Image Source: Pexels

They always talk about themselves and prioritize ‘me time’ rather ‘we time’ 

Image Source: Pexels

Self-Centered Conversation 

If your partner take all decision by own without even considering your needs, it's a clear red flag 

Took all decision alone

Image Source: Pexels

If your partner lacks empathy to understand you then it's a major sign 

Lack of empathy

Image Source: Pexels

If they treat themselves like they never make any mistake and are always right then it's a major sign 

They think they are always right

Image Source: Pexels

Image Source: Pexels

Selfish lovers often become controlling in relationship and always want you to beg in every small argument 

They Are Controlling

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here