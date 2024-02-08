Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 08, 2024
10 signs you're an extrovert
You feel energized and rejuvenated by being around other people
#1
Image: pexels
Socializing and engaging in conversations come naturally to you
#2
Image: pexels
Social events and parties are your jam, and you love being the life of the party
#3
Image: pexels
You have a wide circle of friends and enjoy meeting new people
#4
Image: pexels
You tend to think out loud and process information by talking it through
#5
Image: pexels
You love being in the spotlight and enjoy performing or public speaking
#6
Image: pexels
You feel restless or bored when you're alone for long periods of time
#7
Image: pexels
You're often the one initiating plans and gatherings with friends
#8
Image: pexels
You enjoy brainstorming and collaborating with others on projects
#9
Image: pexels
You're known for your outgoing and friendly personality
#10
Image: pexels
