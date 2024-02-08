Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

10 signs you're an extrovert

You feel energized and rejuvenated by being around other people

#1

Image: pexels 

Socializing and engaging in conversations come naturally to you

#2

Image: pexels 

Social events and parties are your jam, and you love being the life of the party

#3

Image: pexels 

You have a wide circle of friends and enjoy meeting new people

#4

Image: pexels 

You tend to think out loud and process information by talking it through

#5

Image: pexels 

You love being in the spotlight and enjoy performing or public speaking

#6

Image: pexels 

You feel restless or bored when you're alone for long periods of time

#7

Image: pexels 

You're often the one initiating plans and gatherings with friends

#8

Image: pexels 

You enjoy brainstorming and collaborating with others on projects

#9

Image: pexels 

You're known for your outgoing and friendly personality

#10

Image: pexels 

