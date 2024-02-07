Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 07, 2024
10 signs you're an introvert
Certain people drain you, while others energize you
#1
You find people both intriguing and exhausting
#2
You love being alone, but appreciate good company
#3
Your energy levels are closely tied to your environment
#4
You would rather say what's on your mind than make small talk
#5
You enjoy socializing, but always have an escape plan
#6
You are selective with your people and your social calendar
#7
You prefer deep, meaningful conversations over small talk
#8
You tend to think before speaking and may need time to process your thoughts
#9
People often mistake you for an extravert
#10
