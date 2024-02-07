Heading 3

Jiya Surana

FEBRUARY 07, 2024

10 signs you're an introvert

Certain people drain you, while others energize you

#1

You find people both intriguing and exhausting

#2

You love being alone, but appreciate good company

#3

Your energy levels are closely tied to your environment

#4

You would rather say what's on your mind than make small talk

#5

You enjoy socializing, but always have an escape plan

#6

You are selective with your people and your social calendar

#7

You prefer deep, meaningful conversations over small talk

#8

You tend to think before speaking and may need time to process your thoughts

#9

People often mistake you for an extravert

#10

