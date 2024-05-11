Heading 3
JIYA SURANA
Lifestyle
MAY 11, 2024
10 signs you're being micro-cheated
Secretly messaging someone
#1
Meeting with someone without your partner knowing
#2
Complaining about your partner to the other person
#3
Discussing your intimate desires with someone who isn't your partner
#4
Saying things like, "If I weren't in a relationship...”
#5
Following inappropriate accounts on Instagram or other social media
#6
Turning to someone else for your emotional needs when your relationship is rocky
#7
Paying special attention to a particular person
#8
#9
Giving your number to a stranger
Sending someone photos of yourself
#10
