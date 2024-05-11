Heading 3

JIYA SURANA 

Lifestyle

MAY 11, 2024

10 signs you're being micro-cheated

Secretly messaging someone

#1

Images: freepik

Meeting with someone without your partner knowing

#2

Images: freepik

Complaining about your partner to the other person

#3

Images: freepik

Discussing your intimate desires with someone who isn't your partner

 #4

Images: freepik

Saying things like, "If I weren't in a relationship...” 

#5

Images: freepik

Following inappropriate accounts on Instagram or other social media

Images: freepik

#6

Turning to someone else for your emotional needs when your relationship is rocky

#7

Images: freepik

Paying special attention to a particular person

#8

Image: Arti Singh Instagram 

#9

Images: freepik

Giving your number to a stranger

Sending someone photos of yourself

#10

Images: freepik

