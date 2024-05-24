Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
may 24, 2024
10 Signs You're Dating A Man, Not A boy
A man doesn't disappear or wait for you to initiate plans
#1
Boys only want to hook up with men and invest their time and energy in the right woman
#2
He doesn't make you feel Like your problems are 'drama' or tries to avoid you when you're down
#3
He's genuinely interested in your story
#4
He doesn't give up on you
#5
He doesn't look at why things won't work out or find excuses
#6
Boys make promises they can't keep whereas men say it and mean it
#7
He's not hung up on an ex or another girl. A real man is loyal
#8
He makes an effort with your inner circle
#9
He's inspired by your strength, not intimidated by it
#10
