Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

may 24, 2024

10 Signs You're Dating A Man, Not A boy

A man doesn't disappear or wait for you to initiate plans

#1

Boys only want to hook up with men and invest their time and energy in the right woman

#2

He doesn't make you feel Like your problems are 'drama' or tries to avoid you when you're down

#3

He's genuinely interested in your story

#4

He doesn't give up on you

#5

He doesn't look at why things won't work out or find excuses

#6

Boys make promises they can't keep whereas men say it and mean it

#7

He's not hung up on an ex or another girl. A real man is loyal

#8

He makes an effort with your inner circle

#9

He's inspired by your strength, not intimidated by it

#10

