Jiya Surana
March 05, 2024
10 Signs You're Destined To Be Together
No relationship needs a trial by fire, but if you've helped each other through some of the darker moments, you already know that even at your worst, your relationship is stable
You've already been through tough times
You know you've got something good when you can just enjoy sitting together on a porch, taking in the breeze, and not even talking
You don't have to do anything together
You can still go out and find fun things to do together. Whenever you find out about something going on in your area, you know you're taking your partner
Your date nights are out of control
You push each other to be better, you challenge each other, and you're always introducing each other to new things
You learn from each other constantly
When you are destined to be together, there is a sense of safety and belonging when you are in each other's presence
You feel at home when you're together
You have a strong physical attraction that stays strong even after you've been together for years
Long-lasting Physical Attraction
You have compatible personalities, interests, and lifestyles
Your Compatibility matters
You both have a shared vision and excitement for the future
Excitement for the Future
You Have Shared Values
You have aligned values and beliefs, creating a strong foundation for your relationship
You have a similar sense of humor and can't help but laugh together
Shared Laughter
