Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 10, 2024
10 Signs you're feeling like a burden
You try to hide your problems and fix them on your own
You hide and bottle up your negative emotions
You apologize even when you've done nothing wrong
You're overly thankful to people who do the bare minimum
You avoid doing anything or making decisions that could upset others
You often escape reality by diving into work
You leave hints about what you need and want. Never ask for it directly
You struggle to express your own opinions or desires, fearing they will be a burden to others
Overwhelming Feeling like a burden can be overwhelming, but you don't have to go through it alone
Nip it If you've realized that you often feel like a burden to others, it's time to nip this pattern into the bud
