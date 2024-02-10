Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

10 Signs you're feeling like a burden

You try to hide your problems and fix them on your own

You hide and bottle up your negative emotions

You apologize even when you've done nothing wrong

You're overly thankful to people who do the bare minimum

You avoid doing anything or making decisions that could upset others

You often escape reality by diving into work

You leave hints about what you need and want. Never ask for it directly

You struggle to express your own opinions or desires, fearing they will be a burden to others

Overwhelming Feeling like a burden can be overwhelming, but you don't have to go through it alone

Nip it If you've realized that you often feel like a burden to others, it's time to nip this pattern into the bud

