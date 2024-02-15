Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
10 Signs you're healing
You're getting more comfortable allowing yourself to feel whatever you feel
#1

You're becoming aware of your triggers and your limits
#2

You're starting to look back on your past with less fear, judgement, or shame
#3

You're learning to ask for and accept help when you need it
#4

You're developing a deeper understanding of yourself

#5
You're learning to honor your needs
#6

You're learning to meet yourself with compassion
#7

You're starting to have faith in yourself
#8

#9

Having a more positive outlook on life
Rediscovering your passions and interests
#10

