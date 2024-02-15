Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

10 Signs you're healing

You're getting more comfortable allowing yourself to feel whatever you feel

#1

You're becoming aware of your triggers and your limits

#2

You're starting to look back on your past with less fear, judgement, or shame

#3

You're learning to ask for and accept help when you need it

#4

You're developing a deeper understanding of yourself

#5

You're learning to honor your needs

#6

You're learning to meet yourself with compassion

#7

You're starting to have faith in yourself

#8

#9

Having a more positive outlook on life

Rediscovering your passions and interests

 #10

