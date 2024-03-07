Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 07, 2024

10 Signs you're in a situationship

You don't know when you'll see or hear from each other next

You Deal with Inconsistent Behavior

Image: pexels

Labels are all about being clear about how you're viewing the relationship

You Don't Use Labels

Image: pexels

There is not much progression, so you may not talk about the future

You Have No Long Term Plans

Image: pexels

You and the other person involved might be seeing other people

You Haven't Made it Exclusive

Image: pexels

You may have a more physical- or surface-level connection than an emotional one

Image: pexels

You Lack An Emotional Connection

Their friends and family do not know that you exist

Not A Part Of Their Social Circle

Image: pexels

You meet each other often. However, you do not go on actual dates

There Are No Dates

Image: pexels

Your partner's actions and words don't align, leaving you confused

Mixed Signals

Image: pexels

Unbalanced Effort

Image: pexels

One person may be investing more in the relationship than the other

There's a lack of respect for each other's boundaries and needs

No Mutual Respect

Image: pexels

