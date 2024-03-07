Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 07, 2024
10 Signs you're in a situationship
You don't know when you'll see or hear from each other next
You Deal with Inconsistent Behavior
Image: pexels
Labels are all about being clear about how you're viewing the relationship
You Don't Use Labels
Image: pexels
There is not much progression, so you may not talk about the future
You Have No Long Term Plans
Image: pexels
You and the other person involved might be seeing other people
You Haven't Made it Exclusive
Image: pexels
You may have a more physical- or surface-level connection than an emotional one
Image: pexels
You Lack An Emotional Connection
Their friends and family do not know that you exist
Not A Part Of Their Social Circle
Image: pexels
You meet each other often. However, you do not go on actual dates
There Are No Dates
Image: pexels
Your partner's actions and words don't align, leaving you confused
Mixed Signals
Image: pexels
Unbalanced Effort
Image: pexels
One person may be investing more in the relationship than the other
There's a lack of respect for each other's boundaries and needs
No Mutual Respect
Image: pexels
