Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

may 15, 2024

10 Signs You're Mothering Him

You have taken on the role of his personal assistant. He doesn't have to worry about sticking to his daily schedule because you are there

You don't feel the need to have children because he is just like a kid to you

He expects you to know everything about him, from his wardrobe to his food

You have to mentor him and give insights into every decision he makes

You always put his needs above your own, even if he does nothing in return

You tend to baby him when he's upset, not allowing him to handle his own emotions

You tend to speak for him in social situations, not letting him express himself 

You make decisions for him without consulting him 

You don't give him the space to grow and learn from his mistakes

You monitor his every move and question his whereabouts

