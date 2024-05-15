Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 15, 2024
10 Signs You're Mothering Him
You have taken on the role of his personal assistant. He doesn't have to worry about sticking to his daily schedule because you are there
#1
Image: freepik
You don't feel the need to have children because he is just like a kid to you
#2
Image: freepik
He expects you to know everything about him, from his wardrobe to his food
#3
Image: freepik
You have to mentor him and give insights into every decision he makes
#4
Image: freepik
You always put his needs above your own, even if he does nothing in return
#5
Image: freepik
You tend to baby him when he's upset, not allowing him to handle his own emotions
#6
Image: freepik
You tend to speak for him in social situations, not letting him express himself
Image: freepik
#7
You make decisions for him without consulting him
Image: freepik
#8
You don't give him the space to grow and learn from his mistakes
#9
Image: freepik
You monitor his every move and question his whereabouts
#10
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.