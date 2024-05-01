Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY  01, 2024

10 Signs you're surrounded by love

People in your life are there for you during both good and bad times, offering a helping hand and a listening ear

Supportive relationships

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram 

You receive thoughtful gestures and acts of kindness from those around you, like surprise gifts, notes, or simple favors

Kind gestures 

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram 

Open communication

Image Source:  Ashish ojha Photography

There is honest and open communication in your relationships, where you can express your thoughts and feelings without fear of judgment

You feel trusted and respected by those you interact with, and they also show respect for your boundaries

Trust and respect

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram 

Loved ones make an effort to spend quality time with you, showing that they value your presence and companionship

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram 

Quality time

You have a strong emotional support system, with people who are there to comfort you during challenging times

Emotional support

Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram 

Your accomplishments and successes are acknowledged and celebrated by those around you

Celebration of achievements

Image: Aditya Sharma Instagram 

Feeling safe

Image: Aly Goni Instagram 

You feel emotionally safe and secure in your relationships, knowing you can be yourself without pretense

Encouragement

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Loved ones encourage your personal growth and development, cheering you on in your pursuits

You regularly experience acts of love, whether it's a warm hug, a reassuring smile, or expressions of love and affection

Acts of love

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

