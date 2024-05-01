Heading 3
MAY 01, 2024
10 Signs you're surrounded by love
People in your life are there for you during both good and bad times, offering a helping hand and a listening ear
Supportive relationships
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
You receive thoughtful gestures and acts of kindness from those around you, like surprise gifts, notes, or simple favors
Kind gestures
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Open communication
Image Source: Ashish ojha Photography
There is honest and open communication in your relationships, where you can express your thoughts and feelings without fear of judgment
You feel trusted and respected by those you interact with, and they also show respect for your boundaries
Trust and respect
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Loved ones make an effort to spend quality time with you, showing that they value your presence and companionship
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Quality time
You have a strong emotional support system, with people who are there to comfort you during challenging times
Emotional support
Image: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Your accomplishments and successes are acknowledged and celebrated by those around you
Celebration of achievements
Image: Aditya Sharma Instagram
Feeling safe
Image: Aly Goni Instagram
You feel emotionally safe and secure in your relationships, knowing you can be yourself without pretense
Encouragement
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Loved ones encourage your personal growth and development, cheering you on in your pursuits
You regularly experience acts of love, whether it's a warm hug, a reassuring smile, or expressions of love and affection
Acts of love
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
