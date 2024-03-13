Heading 3

10 Signs you’ve moved on from your ex

If you can chill with mutual friends without wondering about your ex, you’re likely over them

Hanging out with mutual friends

If you’ve given away their belongings without emotional attachment, then you’re moving on from your past relationship 

Gave up their old stuff

If you start feeling ready to date again and don’t miss your ex, it shows you’re getting over them and ready for new connections

Ready to be in a relationship

If you notice you’re generally happier and less angry than before, it’s a positive sign that you’re healing from the breakup

Feeling more positive

Admitting your own mistakes in the breakup suggests you’re over your ex and focusing on personal growth

Taking responsibility

Understanding why the relationship ended and not wanting to go back to it means you’re making progress in moving on

Reflected on the relationship

If you’ve stopped stalking your ex’s social media for updates, you’re likely over the curiosity about their life

No more stalking

When you and your friends talk about various things, and your ex isn’t a frequent subject, you’re opening up to new experiences

Not a topic to discuss 

Not planning to reconcile

If you’re not thinking of ways to get back together with your ex, it shows you’re moving on and looking ahead

Feeling calm and focused on creating new aspects of your life, without worrying about your ex, indicated a genuine sense of moving on

Focusing on new things

