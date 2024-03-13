Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
March 13, 2024
10 Signs you’ve moved on from your ex
If you can chill with mutual friends without wondering about your ex, you’re likely over them
Hanging out with mutual friends
If you’ve given away their belongings without emotional attachment, then you’re moving on from your past relationship
Gave up their old stuff
If you start feeling ready to date again and don’t miss your ex, it shows you’re getting over them and ready for new connections
Ready to be in a relationship
If you notice you’re generally happier and less angry than before, it’s a positive sign that you’re healing from the breakup
Feeling more positive
Admitting your own mistakes in the breakup suggests you’re over your ex and focusing on personal growth
Taking responsibility
Understanding why the relationship ended and not wanting to go back to it means you’re making progress in moving on
Reflected on the relationship
If you’ve stopped stalking your ex’s social media for updates, you’re likely over the curiosity about their life
No more stalking
When you and your friends talk about various things, and your ex isn’t a frequent subject, you’re opening up to new experiences
Not a topic to discuss
Not planning to reconcile
If you’re not thinking of ways to get back together with your ex, it shows you’re moving on and looking ahead
Feeling calm and focused on creating new aspects of your life, without worrying about your ex, indicated a genuine sense of moving on
Focusing on new things
