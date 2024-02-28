Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

10 signs you've outgrown a friendship

You find that you don't have much in common anymore

#1

Image Source: pexels

You feel like you can't be your true self around them

#2

Image Source: pexels

You feel judged, misunderstood, or put down by them

#3

Image Source: pexels

Making plans feels more like an obligation than something you look forward to

#4

Image Source: pexels

You find yourself annoyed by things they do (often things that wouldn't bother you with someone else)

Image Source: pexels

#5

You're in different life stages and one or both of you shows no interest in where the other is

#6

Image Source: pexels

You disagree on important topics or have very different values and beliefs

#7

Image Source: pexels

You probably wouldn't be friends with them if you met today

#8

Image Source: pexels

#9

Image Source: pexels

You feel physically or mentally drained after each time you're together

You don't celebrate each other's wins and it feels more like a competition 

#10

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here