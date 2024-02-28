Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 28, 2024
10 signs you've outgrown a friendship
You find that you don't have much in common anymore
#1
Image Source: pexels
You feel like you can't be your true self around them
#2
Image Source: pexels
You feel judged, misunderstood, or put down by them
#3
Image Source: pexels
Making plans feels more like an obligation than something you look forward to
#4
Image Source: pexels
You find yourself annoyed by things they do (often things that wouldn't bother you with someone else)
Image Source: pexels
#5
You're in different life stages and one or both of you shows no interest in where the other is
#6
Image Source: pexels
You disagree on important topics or have very different values and beliefs
#7
Image Source: pexels
You probably wouldn't be friends with them if you met today
#8
Image Source: pexels
#9
Image Source: pexels
You feel physically or mentally drained after each time you're together
You don't celebrate each other's wins and it feels more like a competition
#10
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.