10 Simple and Tasty Bread Recipes
Try this delicious and creamy sandwich made with fresh butter, veggies, sauce, and mayonnaise, and can be made within 10-15 minutes
Veg Mayonnaise Sandwich
This quick and tempting bread snack is prepared with bread, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
Garlic Cheese toast
Prepare this simple vegetable sandwich by adding cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, you can also your choice of veggies, making it a delightful option
Vegetable Sandwich
Try this quick break upma dish perfect to pack in tiffin for some light meal mix with veggies like peas, carrots, and potatoes
Bread Upma
This popular street food is made with bread dipped in a besan batter and served with spicy green chutney and tomato sauce
Bread Pakoda
Bread pizza is the most loved bread dish topped with your favorite toppings like onion, olives, tomatoes, and much more
Bread Pizza
Take the stuff of your choice like potatoes or cheese and place it in the middle of a bread roll and deep-fry it for a delightful meal
Bread rolls
Egg bread toast
Try these super delicious Egg bread toast- a popular street food in India and ideal for a healthy breakfast
Bread Besan toast
You can try this vegetarian option prepared by dipping bread in besan batter topped with veggies like tomato and capsicum
Capsicum cheese toast
Prepare a cheesy toast with bell pepper, cheese, and herbs and heat it in an oven or a pan, tastes best with sauce and chutney
