Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 17, 2024

10 Simple and Tasty Bread Recipes

Try this delicious and creamy sandwich made with fresh butter, veggies, sauce, and mayonnaise, and can be made within 10-15 minutes

Veg Mayonnaise Sandwich

This quick and tempting bread snack is prepared with bread, garlic, and mozzarella cheese

Garlic Cheese toast

Prepare this simple vegetable sandwich by adding cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, you can also your choice of veggies, making it a delightful option

Vegetable Sandwich

Try this quick break upma dish perfect to pack in tiffin for some light meal mix with veggies like peas, carrots, and potatoes

Bread Upma

This popular street food is made with bread dipped in a besan batter and served with spicy green chutney and tomato sauce

Bread Pakoda

Bread pizza is the most loved bread dish topped with your favorite toppings like onion, olives, tomatoes, and much more

Bread Pizza

Take the stuff of your choice like potatoes or cheese and place it in the middle of a bread roll and deep-fry it for a delightful meal

Bread rolls

Egg bread toast

Try these super delicious Egg bread toast- a popular street food in India and ideal for a healthy breakfast

Bread Besan toast

You can try this vegetarian option prepared by dipping bread in besan batter topped with veggies like tomato and capsicum

Capsicum cheese toast

Prepare a cheesy toast with bell pepper, cheese, and herbs and heat it in an oven or a pan, tastes best with sauce and chutney

