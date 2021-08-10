10 simple anti-aging tips for your skin Aug 10, 2021
1. Wash your face before you go to bed! It really isn’t a waste of time. Taking out those extra 5 minutes can do wonders to your skin
2. Always keep in mind not to over-moisturise or under-moisturise your skin. Just dab the required amount of moisturiser as much as your skin needs
3. Cut down on sugar! Yes, excess sugar intake can lead to aging as it increases the process of glycation in the body that makes you look older
4. Exfoliate your face twice a week. It can help you retain the natural glow and can leave your skin looking youthful
5. Stress Less! Sleep well! Get yourself 8 hours to sleep. It will help to repair your skin and keep up that bright youthful glow
6. Does your face look tired and weary all the time? If yes, try facial yoga. It can help in preserving the elasticity and suppleness of your skin
7. Stay hydrated! A bit of overly-repeated advice? Well, yes but the most important one. Drink 8 glasses of water to get naturally radiant and healthy skin
8. Consume antioxidants-rich foods like dark chocolate, tomatoes, blueberries, pomegranates, etc. It will slow down aging
9. Wear sunscreen every day; it is the single most effective anti-aging measure you can take. Choose a sunscreen with SPF 15 and above
10. Lastly, apply aloe vera gel to your face. Keep it on for 20 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water. It helps in reducing wrinkles and fine lines
