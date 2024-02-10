Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 10, 2024
10 Simple ways for emotional closeness
Encourage your partner to trust you and open up about everything without getting afraid of being judged
Encourage to open up
Image: freepik
Instead of saying the opposite, support him and always stand by his side to show that you’re always with them
Be supportive
Image: freepik
Avoid hurtful fights
Image: freepik
Hitting on someone’s weak point will not help you win the argument but instead will kill your relationship
If you don’t understand what your partner means to explain to you, then ask him to be fully open about it rather than just acting like you understand
Be genuine
Image: freepik
Don’t share everything with your friends that your partner trusts you with. If he share with you then it means that he trusts you
Respect his privacy
Image: freepik
As men are not appreciative, they still need a little bit of love and appreciation from their partner to feel that they’re on the right way
Express appreciation
Image: freepik
Build emotional closeness with physical intimacy, sharing each other’s fantasies and feeling comfortable about it
Spice up your romance
Image: freepik
Be his safe space by being the first person your partner comes towards to share every information about their lives and day
Be his safe space
Image: freepik
Take time to keep regular check-ins with your partners and talk about each other’s feelings
Check-In Regularly
Image: freepik
Encourage your partner to grow individually, and celebrate personal achievements
Support personal growth
Image: freepik
