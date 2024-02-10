Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

10 Simple ways for emotional closeness

Encourage your partner to trust you and open up about everything without getting afraid of being judged

Encourage to open up

Instead of saying the opposite, support him and always stand by his side to show that you’re always with them

Be supportive

Avoid hurtful fights

Hitting on someone’s weak point will not help you win the argument but instead will kill your relationship

If you don’t understand what your partner means to explain to you, then ask him to be fully open about it rather than just acting like you understand

Be genuine

Don’t share everything with your friends that your partner trusts you with. If he share with you then it means that he trusts you

Respect his privacy

As men are not appreciative, they still need a little bit of love and appreciation from their partner to feel that they’re on the right way

Express appreciation

Build emotional closeness with physical intimacy, sharing each other’s fantasies and feeling comfortable about it

Spice up your romance

Be his safe space by being the first person your partner comes towards to share every information about their lives and day

Be his safe space

Take time to keep regular check-ins with your partners and talk about each other’s feelings

Check-In Regularly

Encourage your partner to grow individually, and celebrate personal achievements

Support personal growth

