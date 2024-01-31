Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Lifestyle
January 31, 2024
10 Simple yet elegant mehendi designs
A simple vine with delicate flowers extending along the fingers or the back of the hand
Floral Vine Design
Image Source: Pexels
A centered mandala design on the palm or the back of the hand, surrounded by small detailing
Single Mandala
Image Source: Pexels
A small peacock feather near the wrist or fingers with simple patterns around it
Minimalist Peacock Feather
Image Source: Pexels
A graceful Arabic design with curves and paisley motifs, typically on the back of the hand
Classic Arabic Design
Image Source: Pexels
Elegant patterns on the fingertips or the tips of the fingers, creating a delicate and stylish look
Fingertip Design
Image Source: Pexels
Incorporating a heart/Face shape within the mehndi design, symbolizing love and romance
Heart/Face in Mehndi
Image Source: Pexels
Simple diagonal stripes or lines create a minimalistic yet chic mehndi pattern
Diagonal Stripes
Image Source: Pexels
Graceful leaves arranged in a trailing pattern along the fingers or hand
Leafy Trails
Image Source: Pexels
A netlike design covering the back of the hand or the fingers, giving a subtle and intricate appearance
Net Pattern
Image Source: Pexels
Concentric circles or ring patterns on one finger, resembling a beautiful hand accessory
Ring Design
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.