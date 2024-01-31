Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Lifestyle

January 31, 2024

10 Simple yet elegant mehendi designs

    A simple vine with delicate flowers extending along the fingers or the back of the hand

Floral Vine Design

Image Source: Pexels

    A centered mandala design on the palm or the back of the hand, surrounded by small detailing

Single Mandala

Image Source: Pexels

    A small peacock feather near the wrist or fingers with simple patterns around it

Minimalist Peacock Feather

Image Source: Pexels

    A graceful Arabic design with curves and paisley motifs, typically on the back of the hand

Classic Arabic Design

Image Source: Pexels

    Elegant patterns on the fingertips or the tips of the fingers, creating a delicate and stylish look

Fingertip Design

Image Source: Pexels

    Incorporating a heart/Face shape within the mehndi design, symbolizing love and romance

Heart/Face in Mehndi

Image Source: Pexels

    Simple diagonal stripes or lines create a minimalistic yet chic mehndi pattern

Diagonal Stripes

Image Source: Pexels

    Graceful leaves arranged in a trailing pattern along the fingers or hand

Leafy Trails

Image Source: Pexels

    A netlike design covering the back of the hand or the fingers, giving a subtle and intricate appearance

Net Pattern

Image Source: Pexels

     Concentric circles or ring patterns on one finger, resembling a beautiful hand accessory

Ring Design

Image Source: Pexels

