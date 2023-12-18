Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
December 18, 2023
10 Singapore souvenir ideas
Anything with the iconic Merlion, Singapore's mythical creature, from keychains to figurines, makes for a classic souvenir
Merlion memorabilia
Image Source: Shutterstock
Exquisite jewelry designed after Singapore's national flower, the orchid, is a beautiful and meaningful keepsake
Orchid-inspired jewelry
Image Source: Shutterstock
Colorful and vibrant, Batik fabrics showcase Singapore's rich cultural heritage
Batik fabric
Image Source: Shutterstock
A masterpiece of heritage, each hand-painted piece tells a story of the vibrant Peranakan culture in intricate, colorful detail
Peranakan pottery
Image Source: Shutterstock
Aromatic and delicious, Laksa paste allows you to recreate Singapore's famous noodle dish at home
Laksa paste
Image Source: Shutterstock
Take home the ingredients for the iconic Singapore Sling cocktail, available in many souvenir shops
Singapore sling mix
Image Source: Shutterstock
A delicious barbecue meat treat, often given as a gift during festivals and celebrations
Bak kwa
Image Source: Shutterstock
This traditional coconut and egg jam is a favourite in Singapore and makes a tasty gift
Kaya jam
Image Source: Shutterstock
A well-known ointment originating from Singapore, offering relief for various ailments
Tiger balm
Image Source: Shutterstock
Explore a variety of teas from local shops
Traditional Chinese tea
Image Source: Shutterstock
