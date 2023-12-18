Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

December 18, 2023

10 Singapore souvenir ideas

Anything with the iconic Merlion, Singapore's mythical creature, from keychains to figurines, makes for a classic souvenir

Merlion memorabilia 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Exquisite jewelry designed after Singapore's national flower, the orchid, is a beautiful and meaningful keepsake

Orchid-inspired jewelry 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Colorful and vibrant, Batik fabrics showcase Singapore's rich cultural heritage

Batik fabric 

Image Source: Shutterstock

A masterpiece of heritage, each hand-painted piece tells a story of the vibrant Peranakan culture in intricate, colorful detail

Peranakan pottery 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Aromatic and delicious, Laksa paste allows you to recreate Singapore's famous noodle dish at home

Laksa paste 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Take home the ingredients for the iconic Singapore Sling cocktail, available in many souvenir shops

Singapore sling mix 

Image Source: Shutterstock

A delicious barbecue meat treat, often given as a gift during festivals and celebrations

Bak kwa

Image Source: Shutterstock

This traditional coconut and egg jam is a favourite in Singapore and makes a tasty gift

Kaya jam

Image Source: Shutterstock

A well-known ointment originating from Singapore, offering relief for various ailments

Tiger balm

Image Source: Shutterstock

Explore a variety of teas from local shops

Traditional Chinese tea

Image Source: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here