Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 09, 2024

10 sister captions for Instagram 

Side by side or miles apart, sisters are always connected by heart

#1

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

Sisters are the perfect blend of childhood memories and adult adventures

#2

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

Through thick and thin, my sister is always there with a grin

#3

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

Miss or Mrs you will always be my sis

#4

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Mirror, mirror on the wall, we've got the coolest sisterhood of all

Image: Nupur Sanon Instagram 

#5

Sister, you are the She to my nanigans!

#6

Image: Smriti Khanna Instagram 

From sharing clothes to sharing secrets, we do it all together

#7

Image: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram 

Sister, when we stand together, nothing else stands a chance

#8

Video: Malaika Arora Instagram 

#9

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Because I have a sister, I will always have a friend

From dress-up days to grown-up adventures, we’re doing it all together

#10

Image: Nupur Sanon Instagram 

