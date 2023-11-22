Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 22, 2023

10 skills to include in your resume

Thinking outside of the box and coming up with creative solutions can be a real asset in any role

Creativity

Image Source: Pexels 

You need to be very responsible at your job. Doing your work with sincerity and accepting your mistakes always benefits you

 Reponsibility

Image Source: Pexels 

You should be very sincere about your work. You cannot take your work lightly

Sincerity

Image Source: Pexels 

You should have good communication skills and more importantly you must know how to behave with others

Communication skills

Image Source: Pexels 

You should be very professional at your job. You cannot react or work lazily

Professionalism

Image Source: Pexels 

You should be very collaborative and a team player. Mostly all the jobs required a team player

Teamwork

Image Source: Pexels 

You should be very quick in finding a solution to any problem. Here, you can also showcase your creativity

Problem Solving Skills

Image Source: Pexels

Be disciplined at your office hours. Every company wants a disciplined and dedicated employee 

Discipline & Dedication

Image Source: Pexels 

You should be a believer of honesty and truthfulness. No matter what, never cheat with your work or with the other employees

 Honest & Truthful

Image Source: Pexels 

You should be accountable to your mistakes and work you do. Show respect while taking to others

 Accountable

Image Source: Pexels 

