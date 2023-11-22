Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
NOVEMBER 22, 2023
10 skills to include in your resume
Thinking outside of the box and coming up with creative solutions can be a real asset in any role
Creativity
You need to be very responsible at your job. Doing your work with sincerity and accepting your mistakes always benefits you
Reponsibility
You should be very sincere about your work. You cannot take your work lightly
Sincerity
You should have good communication skills and more importantly you must know how to behave with others
Communication skills
You should be very professional at your job. You cannot react or work lazily
Professionalism
You should be very collaborative and a team player. Mostly all the jobs required a team player
Teamwork
You should be very quick in finding a solution to any problem. Here, you can also showcase your creativity
Problem Solving Skills
Be disciplined at your office hours. Every company wants a disciplined and dedicated employee
Discipline & Dedication
You should be a believer of honesty and truthfulness. No matter what, never cheat with your work or with the other employees
Honest & Truthful
You should be accountable to your mistakes and work you do. Show respect while taking to others
Accountable
