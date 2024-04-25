Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 25, 2024
10 skin benefits of using curd
Curd contains lactic acid which gently removes dead skin cells, clearing up dirt and impurities for smoother skin
Natural exfoliation
The lactic acid in curd not only exfoliates but also deeply moisturizes the skin, keeping it soft
Moisturizing
Rich in fats, curd acts as a natural hydrator, locking moisture into the skin and improving its texture
Hydration
Curd boosts collagen and elastic production, enhancing skin elasticity, and giving it a youthful appearance
Enhances skin elasticity
Packed with vitamin D, protein, and probiotics, curd provides essential nourishment to keep skin healthy and vibrant
Nourishes the skin
Curd’s lactic acid and antibacterial properties help treat and prevent acne by exfoliating the skin and regulating oil production
Acne treatment
High in zinc, curd accelerates skin cell renewal to fade dark spots and even out skin tone
Evens skin tone
Anti-aging
Curd maintains skin elasticity and reduces signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles, promoting a youthful glow
Tightens pores
The exfoliating action of lactic acid in curd smoothens the skin’s surface and tightens pores for a clearer complexion
Curd improves skin brightness by enhancing hydration, and nourishment, and removing impurities, giving you a radiant glow
Brightens the skin
