Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 25, 2024

10 skin benefits of using curd

Curd contains lactic acid which gently removes dead skin cells, clearing up dirt and impurities for smoother skin

Natural exfoliation

The lactic acid in curd not only exfoliates but also deeply moisturizes the skin, keeping it soft

Moisturizing

Rich in fats, curd acts as a natural hydrator, locking moisture into the skin and improving its texture

Hydration

Curd boosts collagen and elastic production, enhancing skin elasticity, and giving it a youthful appearance

Enhances skin elasticity

Packed with vitamin D, protein, and probiotics, curd provides essential nourishment to keep skin healthy and vibrant

Nourishes the skin

Curd’s lactic acid and antibacterial properties help treat and prevent acne by exfoliating the skin and regulating oil production

Acne treatment

High in zinc, curd accelerates skin cell renewal to fade dark spots and even out skin tone

Evens skin tone

Anti-aging

Curd maintains skin elasticity and reduces signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles, promoting a youthful glow

Tightens pores

The exfoliating action of lactic acid in curd smoothens the skin’s surface and tightens pores for a clearer complexion

Curd improves skin brightness by enhancing hydration, and nourishment, and removing impurities, giving you a radiant glow

Brightens the skin

