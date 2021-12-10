10 Skincare mistakes you must avoid
JOYCE JOYSON
DEC 10, 2021
Washing your face the wrong way
Double-cleansing is the right way to wash the face. Use lukewarm or cold water for the same
Two-step ritual
Cleanse your skin with an oil-based cleanser and follow it up with an aqua-based cleanser
Layering the products right
The trick is to move from the lightest formulations to heavier ones
Golden rule
Cleansing should be the first step and applying sunscreen should be the last
Don't prick zits
You might have an urge to pop that pimple on the face and get rid of it
Damages and disturbs the skin
Pricking pimples can leave behind stubborn scars and even infect open pores
Skipping Moisturiser
Specifically, people with oily skin tend to skip moisturiser. Regular moisturisation is a must for all skin types
We all are guilty of this! There is always a hint of kajal left around our eyes even after cleaning it
Not removing eye makeup
It can irritate the skin around the eyelids and cause dark spots and fine lines
Side-effects
Just don't hit the sack immediately after applying all the products on your face
Night skincare routine
Apply it an hour before you sleep so that the product gets absorbed better and doesn't get wasted on your pillowcase
Apply products an hour before
