10 Skincare mistakes you must avoid

JOYCE JOYSON

DEC 10, 2021

Washing your face the wrong way

Double-cleansing is the right way to wash the face. Use lukewarm or cold water for the same

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

Two-step ritual

Cleanse your skin with an oil-based cleanser and follow it up with an aqua-based cleanser

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Layering the products right

The trick is to move from the lightest formulations to heavier ones

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Golden rule

Cleansing should be the first step and applying sunscreen should be the last

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Don't prick zits

You might have an urge to pop that pimple on the face and get rid of it

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

 Damages and disturbs the skin

Pricking pimples can leave behind stubborn scars and even infect open pores

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Skipping Moisturiser

Specifically, people with oily skin tend to skip moisturiser. Regular moisturisation is a must for all skin types

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

We all are guilty of this! There is always a hint of kajal left around our eyes even after cleaning it

 Not removing eye makeup

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

It can irritate the skin around the eyelids and cause dark spots and fine lines

Side-effects

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Just don't hit the sack immediately after applying all the products on your face

Night skincare routine

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Apply it an hour before you sleep so that the product gets absorbed better and doesn't get wasted on your pillowcase

Apply products an hour before

Image: Dia Mirza Rekhi Instagram

