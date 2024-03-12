Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 12, 2024
10 Skincare tips for Men
One of the best skincare is cleansing, clean your face twice, to remove all dust, dead skin cells, and impurities, to look all refreshed
Cleansing
Image Source: Freepik
Drink at least eight glasses of water or more to maintain the right skin hydration level, making your skin look all healthy and plump
Hydration
Image Source: Freepik
Men should opt for the right toner that helps to restore their pH balance and remove impurities, making skin youthful and clear
Toning
Image Source: Freepik
Provide extra care to your skin with the right face masks suiting your needs like hydration, clay, or sheet masks
Face mask
Image Source: Freepik
Use facial serum for deep penetration, gently massage it for circulation, and eye cream for the delicate under-eye area, boosting your skin’s health
Image Source: Freepik
Serum
Shave with care to avoid razor burns and ingrown hairs by using a single or double-blade razor, and applying moisturizing shaving cream
Shaving beard
Image Source: Freepik
Exfoliate your skin twice a week for a smooth complexion but be cautious of not overdoing it
Exfoliating
Image Source: Freepik
Keep your skin hydrated by using a moisturizer suitable for your skin type, looking all fresh throughout the day
Moisturizing
Image Source: Freepik
Use sunscreen
Image Source: Freepik
Always use dermatologist-recommended sunscreen to protect against harmful UV rays and avoid wrinkles, and sun spots
A healthy diet plays an important role in keeping your skin healthy and fresh, so consume more fruits and vegetables and reduce the intake of junk foods
Healthy diet
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.