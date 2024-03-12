Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

March 12, 2024

10 Skincare tips for Men

One of the best skincare is cleansing, clean your face twice, to remove all dust, dead skin cells, and impurities, to look all refreshed

Cleansing

Drink at least eight glasses of water or more to maintain the right skin hydration level, making your skin look all healthy and plump

Hydration

Men should opt for the right toner that helps to restore their pH balance and remove impurities, making skin youthful and clear

Toning

Provide extra care to your skin with the right face masks suiting your needs like hydration, clay, or sheet masks

Face mask

Use facial serum for deep penetration, gently massage it for circulation, and eye cream for the delicate under-eye area, boosting your skin’s health

Serum

Shave with care to avoid razor burns and ingrown hairs by using a single or double-blade razor, and applying moisturizing shaving cream

Shaving beard

Exfoliate your skin twice a week for a smooth complexion but be cautious of not overdoing it

Exfoliating

Keep your skin hydrated by using a moisturizer suitable for your skin type, looking all fresh throughout the day

Moisturizing

Use sunscreen

Always use dermatologist-recommended sunscreen to protect against harmful UV rays and avoid wrinkles, and sun spots

A healthy diet plays an important role in keeping your skin healthy and fresh, so consume more fruits and vegetables and reduce the intake of junk foods

Healthy diet

