Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 20, 2024
10 Skincare tips for working women
Rise and shine a bit earlier to squeeze in a quick skincare routine and a workout, to start your day feeling confident
Wake up early
Image Source: Freepik
Never skip your morning shower– it wakes up your skin and reduces puffiness. A fresh face is perfect for your skincare products
Shower and cleanse
Image Source: Freepik
Shield your skin from harmful radiation with a combo of SPF moisturizers. Re-apply it every 2 hours for all-day protection
Use sunscreen and moisturizer
Image Source: Freepik
Keep your hair off your face to avoid irritation and make sure your skincare products work their magic
Tie your hair back
Image Source: Freepik
Post-workout cleansing
Image Source: Freepik
Don’t let sweat linger — cleanse your skin right after exercising to prevent irritation and breakouts. Cleansing wipes are like your best friend on busy days
Boost your skin’s health from the inside out with foods rich in antioxidants, and Vitamin C, giving you more radiant skin
Consume Vitamins
Image Source: Freepik
Ditch the cigarettes— they clog your pores, cause wrinkles, and rob your skin of its natural glow
No smoking
Image Source: Freepik
Beauty sleep is important. Aim for 8 hours to avoid puffy eyes, blemishes, and flaky skin, waking up looking refreshed and glowing
Get 8 hours of sleep
Image Source: Freepik
Grow from within. Drink plenty of water to keep your skin radiant, and eat fruits that keep you hydrated
Stay hydrated
Image Source: Freepik
A stylish scarf not only elevates your outfit, but also protects your skin from the sun, pollution, and dirt
Carry a scarf
Image Source: Freepik
