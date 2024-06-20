Heading 3

JUNE 20, 2024

10 Skincare tips for working women

Rise and shine a bit earlier to squeeze in a quick skincare routine and a workout, to start your day feeling confident

Wake up early

Image Source: Freepik

Never skip your morning shower– it wakes up your skin and reduces puffiness. A fresh face is perfect for your skincare products

Shower and cleanse

Image Source: Freepik

Shield your skin from harmful radiation with a combo of SPF moisturizers. Re-apply it every 2 hours for all-day protection

Use sunscreen and moisturizer

Image Source: Freepik

Keep your hair off your face to avoid irritation and make sure your skincare products work their magic 

Tie your hair back

Image Source: Freepik

Post-workout cleansing

Image Source: Freepik

Don’t let sweat linger — cleanse your skin right after exercising to prevent irritation and breakouts. Cleansing wipes are like your best friend on busy days

Boost your skin’s health from the inside out with foods rich in antioxidants, and Vitamin C, giving you more radiant skin

Consume Vitamins

Image Source: Freepik

Ditch the cigarettes— they clog your pores, cause wrinkles, and rob your skin of its natural glow

No smoking

Image Source: Freepik

Beauty sleep is important. Aim for 8 hours to avoid puffy eyes, blemishes, and flaky skin, waking up looking refreshed and glowing

Get 8 hours of sleep

Image Source: Freepik

Grow from within. Drink plenty of water to keep your skin radiant, and eat fruits that keep you hydrated

Stay hydrated

Image Source: Freepik

A stylish scarf not only elevates your outfit, but also protects your skin from the sun, pollution, and dirt

Carry a scarf

Image Source: Freepik

