Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 16, 2023

10 small business ideas

You can start a tiffin service for college students and bachelors

Tiffin Service

It is a common source of raising money these days. But, you can make it a business if you open a hostel for students and bachelors

Renting Hostels

If you love teaching, make it your profession. You can give private tuitions and even start a coaching center

Tuitions 

You can also begin your journey as a YouTuber. Pick your favorite niche and start creating interesting content. You will surely make a lot of money

YouTube blogging 

You can be a website developer. In these times of fast internet, every next technology lover is running a website, you can get some good work here

Website Developer

If you are a content writer, video editor or a graphic designer, you can begin your journey as a freelancer

Freelancing

If you have good communication skills, you can be a good tour guide for a group of travelers or foreign tourists

Tour Guide

You can start a Grocery shop in a good place in your city

Grocery Shops

A small budget-friendly restaurant is everything that one food-lover wants in a city. You can be the owner of such one cafe or restaurant

Restaurant 

If you are a gym freak, you will be love to raise some money by training others and this can be your small business goal

Gym Trainer

