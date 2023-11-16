Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 16, 2023
10 small business ideas
You can start a tiffin service for college students and bachelors
Tiffin Service
Image Source: Pexels
It is a common source of raising money these days. But, you can make it a business if you open a hostel for students and bachelors
Renting Hostels
Image Source: Pexels
If you love teaching, make it your profession. You can give private tuitions and even start a coaching center
Tuitions
Image Source: Pexels
You can also begin your journey as a YouTuber. Pick your favorite niche and start creating interesting content. You will surely make a lot of money
YouTube blogging
Image Source: Pexels
You can be a website developer. In these times of fast internet, every next technology lover is running a website, you can get some good work here
Website Developer
Image Source: Pexels
If you are a content writer, video editor or a graphic designer, you can begin your journey as a freelancer
Freelancing
Image Source: Pexels
If you have good communication skills, you can be a good tour guide for a group of travelers or foreign tourists
Tour Guide
Image Source: Pexels
You can start a Grocery shop in a good place in your city
Grocery Shops
Image Source: Pexels
A small budget-friendly restaurant is everything that one food-lover wants in a city. You can be the owner of such one cafe or restaurant
Restaurant
Image Source: Pexels
If you are a gym freak, you will be love to raise some money by training others and this can be your small business goal
Gym Trainer
Image Source: Pexels
