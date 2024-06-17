Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 16, 2024

10 small phrases that mean a lot 

Let me know if you need anything

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Thank you always for being there for me

#2

Image Source: Pexels

I’m always here In case you need support

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Take your time, I’ll be here waiting for you

#4

Image Source: Pexels

I’ve been thinking about you

#5

Image Source: Pexels

I understand

Image Source: Pexels

#6

Let me know when you get home

#7

Image Source: Pexels

I appreciate our friendship so much

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Let me know how I can make things better

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Sending you hugs

#10

Image Source: Pexels

