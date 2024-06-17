Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 16, 2024
10 small phrases that mean a lot
Let me know if you need anything
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Thank you always for being there for me
#2
Image Source: Pexels
I’m always here In case you need support
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Take your time, I’ll be here waiting for you
#4
Image Source: Pexels
I’ve been thinking about you
#5
Image Source: Pexels
I understand
Image Source: Pexels
#6
Let me know when you get home
#7
Image Source: Pexels
I appreciate our friendship so much
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Let me know how I can make things better
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Sending you hugs
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.